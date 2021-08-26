Coinbase hires former Facebook exec as chief marketing officer

  • Kate Rouch, who was most recently global head of brand and product marketing at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), joins Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to oversee global brand, product, and performance marketing.
  • At Facebook, she was in charge of brand and marketing for Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook app, public affairs and the Facebook company.
  • "Kate’s experience at a company with the scale and impact of Facebook will be invaluable as we continue building our brand, growing our teams and working to bring millions more people into the cryptoeconomy," Coinbase President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi said in a blog post.
  • Through her tenure, Facebook's monthly active users increased to almost 3B people from ~500M.
  • On Aug. 19, Coinbase announced its launch in Japan as it partners with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
