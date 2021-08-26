Peloton Interactive EPS misses by $0.58, beats on revenue
Aug. 26, 2021 4:10 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$1.05 misses by $0.58.
- Revenue of $936.9M (+54.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.34M.
- Shares -13.24%.
- Connected Fitness Subscriptions grew 114% to over 2.33 million and paid Digital Subscriptions grew 176% to over 874,000; total Members grew to over 5.9 million .
- Connected Fitness Subscription Workouts grew 75% to 134.3 million, averaging 19.9 Monthly Workouts per Connected Fitness Subscription, versus 24.7 in the year ago period.
- Q1 Outlook: 2.47 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions; Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn of ~0.85%; $800 million total revenue vs. consensus of $996.49M; Gross profit margin of ~33%; $(285) million Adjusted EBITDA.
- 2022 Outlook: 3.63 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions; $5.4B total revenue vs. consensus of $5.32B; Gross profit margin of ~34%; $(325) million Adjusted EBITDA, (6.0)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin.