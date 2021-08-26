Domo EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $62.83M (+22.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.97M.
- Shares -3.28%.
- Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue.
- Billings were $60.0 million or 26% year-over-year growth.
- Remaining performance obligations was $286.8 million as of July 31, 2021, an increase of 24% year over year.
- Q3 Outlook: Revenue $63.5 million to $64.5 million vs. consensus of $63.39M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.33 and $0.37 vs. consensus of -$0.37.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue $252.0 million to $256.0 million vs. consensus of $250.96M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.31 and $1.39 vs. consensus of -$1.34.