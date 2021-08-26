Gap EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue, raises FY outlook
Aug. 26, 2021
- Gap (NYSE:GPS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $4.21B (+28.4% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Shares +4.3%.
- Total comparable sales of 12%, total location count estimate of 3,494 vs. 3,596 consensus.
- Company raising full year outlook for sales, operating margin, and earnings per share
- Sales growth of about thirty percent versus 2020 vs. 24.18% Y/Y consensus.
- Reported operating margin of about 7.0%; Adjusted operating margin of about 7.5%
- Reported earnings per share range of $1.90 - $2.05;
- Adjusted earnings per share range of $2.10 - $2.25 vs. $1.79 consensus.