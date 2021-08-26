Gap EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue, raises FY outlook

Aug. 26, 2021 4:16 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $4.21B (+28.4% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Shares +4.3%.
  • Press Release
  • Total comparable sales of 12%, total location count estimate of 3,494 vs. 3,596 consensus.
  • Company raising full year outlook for sales, operating margin, and earnings per share
  • Sales growth of about thirty percent versus 2020 vs. 24.18% Y/Y consensus.
  • Reported operating margin of about 7.0%; Adjusted operating margin of about 7.5%
  • Reported earnings per share range of $1.90 - $2.05;
  • Adjusted earnings per share range of $2.10 - $2.25 vs. $1.79 consensus.
