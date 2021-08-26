Planet 13 Holdings EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue

Aug. 26, 2021 4:17 PM ETPLNHFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA17 Comments
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $32.8M (+204.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.59M.
  • Press Release
  • Gross profit before biological adjustments was $18.7 million or 56.9% as compared to $4.7 million or 43.8%
  • Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, was $12.5 million as compared to $5.8 million, an increase of 114.8%
  • Net loss before taxes of $0.9 million as compared to a net loss of $3.3 million
  • Net loss of $4.4 million as compared to a net loss of $4.0 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.