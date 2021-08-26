Planet 13 Holdings EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue
Aug. 26, 2021
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $32.8M (+204.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.59M.
- Press Release
- Gross profit before biological adjustments was $18.7 million or 56.9% as compared to $4.7 million or 43.8%
- Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, was $12.5 million as compared to $5.8 million, an increase of 114.8%
- Net loss before taxes of $0.9 million as compared to a net loss of $3.3 million
- Net loss of $4.4 million as compared to a net loss of $4.0 million