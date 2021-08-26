Bolt Biotherapeutics and Innovent ink collaboration to develop cancer treatments
Aug. 26, 2021 4:18 PM ETBolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT)By: SA News Team
- Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) and Innovent Biologics announce a drug research and development collaboration for three new anti-cancer therapeutic immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) candidates.
- The deal will leverage Innovent’s proprietary therapeutic antibody portfolio and discovery capability with Bolt’s advanced ISAC technology and myeloid biology expertise.
- Bolt will receive an upfront payment of $5M in cash from Innovent at signing and a possible future equity investment of up to $10M.
- Under the agreement, Innovent has the rights to all three programs in Greater China, and retains an option to license global rights for one program, as well as rights for all territories except North America for another program.
- Bolt retains the option to license global rights outside of Greater China for one program, and North American rights for another program.
- Both Bolt and Innovent are eligible to receive additional milestone payments and royalties associated with the development and commercialization of products in each other’s territories.