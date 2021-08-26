Plains All American renews credit facilities
- Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) said PAA renewed and extended its two credit facilities.
- The renewed facilities have a total initial borrowing capacity of $2.7B and initial maturities in 2024 and 2026, replacing the previous facilities that were scheduled to mature in 2022 and 2024, respectively.
- The new facilities consist of a $1.35B senior unsecured revolving credit facility with an initial maturity in August 2026 and a $1.35B senior secured hedged inventory facility with an initial maturity in August 2024.
- Subject to condition, the facilities permit PAA to increase borrowing capacity to $2.1B and $1.9B respectively.
- The funds will be used for general corporate purposes and replace PAA’s previous credit facilities that had total borrowing capacities of $1.6B and $1.4B and maturity dates in August 2024 and August 2022, respectively.
- “Notably, the new commitment levels reflect the reduced capital requirements of our business and the sizeable multi-year free cash flow after distributions Plains is positioned to generate," said Sharon Spurlin, senior vice president and treasurer of Plains.
- PAA +1.85% to $9.38, after-hours