Navios Maritime Acquisition surges 41% on merger agreement with Navios Maritime Partners
Aug. 26, 2021 4:29 PM ETNavios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor174 Comments
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) announced a definitive transaction agreement providing for a combination of both the companies in a transaction in which shareholders of the latter will receive 0.1275 of a common unit of the former for each outstanding common share of Navios Acquisition.
- All of Navios Acquisition’s outstanding 8.125% First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes, due on Nov. 15, 2021, will be redeemed utilizing the proceeds of a cash contribution from Navios Partners and newly arranged secured term loan financings.
- "The combined entity will be the largest U.S. publicly-listed shipping company in terms of vessel count, with 15 vessel types diversified across three segments, servicing 10+ end markets. About one-third of our fleet will be in each of the dry bulk, containership and tanker segment," chairwoman & CEO Angeliki Frangou commented.
- The current value of the combined company's vessels is estimated at $4.2B and it will have an enterprise value of ~$2.25B.
- With a $1.6B pipeline of contracted revenue coupled with ~47,634 available days in 2022, the combined fleet is well-positioned to take advantage of the healthy dry cargo markets as well as any future upturn in the tanker market.
- In connection with the transaction, Navios Partners provided Navios Acquisition with a $45M interim working capital facility.
- The merger is expected to close in Q4 wherein post the NNA Equity Issuance, Navios Partners owns ~62.4% of the outstanding common shares of Navios Acquisition.
- In mid-August, SA Contributor Nick First recently wrote, "Navios Partners remains absurdly cheap at just 1.6x 2022 earnings and a third of current net asset value despite the higher share count."
- NNA shares rallied 41.9% higher after hours while NMM shares traded 4.6% down after hours.