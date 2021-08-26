Workday stock climbs after another full-year guidance increase

  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are trading up 4% after hours following second-quarter results that topped analyst estimates and featured the second full-year guidance increase this year.
  • Revenue was up 19% year-over-year to $1.26 billion, slightly above the $1.24 billion consensus estimate. Subscription revenue increased 20% on the year to $1.11 billion.
  • Adjusted operating margin was 23.2% versus the 24.3% in the same period last year.
  • “Our business continues to accelerate, fueled by growing demand from large enterprise customers for our industry leading HR, finance, and planning solutions to drive transformation at scale,” says co-CEO Chano Fernandez. “Looking to the future, we are well positioned for the second half of the year and will continue to invest in our go-to-market strategy and our people, who are foundational to our success.”
  • For the third quarter, the company expects subscription revenue of $1.156 billion to $1.158 billion.
  • The company raises its full-year subscription revenue forecast from between $4.425 billion and $4.44 billion to $4.5 billion and $4.51 billion versus the $3.79 billion consensus. Workday raises its adjusted operating margin guidance to 21% from the prior range of 18% to 19%.
  • Recent: Earlier this month, Workday signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud.
