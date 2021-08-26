Gap rises after sales surpass pre-COVID levels led by Old Navy and Athleta
Aug. 26, 2021 4:34 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) shares climb after the company posts EPS of $0.70, beats by $0.24, and revenue up 29% compared to 2020 and 5% above pre-COVID 2019 levels.
- Old Navy and Athleta sales were up 21% and 35%, respectively, from the comparable pre-COVID quarter while Gap and Banana Republic brand sales declined compared to 2019. Capitalizing on the shift in consumer brand tastes, the company expects to open 50-70 Old Navy and Athleta stores while closing about 75 Gap and Banana Republic stores in 2021.
- Gross margin expanded 440 bps from 2019 driven by leverage from online sales growth of 65% vs 2019 and store closures reducing rent expense.
- Shares are up 7.82% AH.
- Gap raised its full year guidance and now expects revenue and EPS to come in above consensus marks.