Donerail fires back at Turtle Beach in acquisition bid fight
Aug. 26, 2021 4:40 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The latest salvo in the back-and-forth between Donerail Group and its acquisition target Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) comes from Donerail - firing back after Turtle Beach called the would-be acquirer's statements "misleading."
- Donerail now says that Turtle Beach didn't detail how its statements were misleading and "proceeded to present its own narrative misrepresenting Donerail’s acquisition efforts to date."
- "We believe all shareholders deserve an explanation as to why this Board outright rejected a proposal that would provide a 42% premium from last Wednesday’s share price and a 32% premium from yesterday’s closing price," Donerail says.
- As for doubts raised about financing, Donerail says the Turtle Beach board's adviser said on July 9 that the concerns had been largely allayed and that the deal was "credible" and "fundable."
- And Turtle Beach said Donerail refused to engage on a customary nondisclosure agreement, but Donerail argues the NDA was "far from 'customary,' " at first including a two-year standstill and a provision for a $5 million penalty if Turtle Beach alleged a breach of confidentiality, regardless of proof.
- After hours: HEAR +1.2%.