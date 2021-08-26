Donerail fires back at Turtle Beach in acquisition bid fight

Aug. 26, 2021 Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)

  • The latest salvo in the back-and-forth between Donerail Group and its acquisition target Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) comes from Donerail - firing back after Turtle Beach called the would-be acquirer's statements "misleading."
  • Donerail now says that Turtle Beach didn't detail how its statements were misleading and "proceeded to present its own narrative misrepresenting Donerail’s acquisition efforts to date."
  • "We believe all shareholders deserve an explanation as to why this Board outright rejected a proposal that would provide a 42% premium from last Wednesday’s share price and a 32% premium from yesterday’s closing price," Donerail says.
  • As for doubts raised about financing, Donerail says the Turtle Beach board's adviser said on July 9 that the concerns had been largely allayed and that the deal was "credible" and "fundable."
  • And Turtle Beach said Donerail refused to engage on a customary nondisclosure agreement, but Donerail argues the NDA was "far from 'customary,' " at first including a two-year standstill and a provision for a $5 million penalty if Turtle Beach alleged a breach of confidentiality, regardless of proof.
  • After hours: HEAR +1.2%.
