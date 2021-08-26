Abercrombie & Fitch CEO: More confident than ever in the brand despite share price drop
Aug. 26, 2021 4:53 PM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz said Thursday that she was "more confident than ever in the brand," despite a double-digit percentage sell-off in the wake of its latest earnings report.
- Horowitz told CNBC that she was "thrilled" with the latest results, which sparked a 10% slide in the teen retailer's stock price, as investors focused on disappointing sales rather than a better-than-expected bottom line.
- The company's earnings more than doubled what analysts had projected. However, revenue growth came in below expectations at 24% and the firm's digital sales dipped 3%.
- Looking ahead, Horowitz reported that the company is off to a "nice start" to the back-to-school season, which will be "very elongated" this year as states stagger their return to the classroom.
- On the supply-chain issues that have impacted almost every company, Horowitz said the firm has managed the challenges "better than most" by taking advantage of an "agile" supply chain and using mitigation strategies like bringing forward inventory orders.
- Hurt by the sales miss, ANF closed Thursday's trading at $35.68, a decline of $4.15 on the session.
- The slide reversed gains posted ahead of the earnings release. The company's finish takes it back to levels seen early last week.