Planet 13 Q2 2021 revenue more than triples on Vegas rebound
Aug. 26, 2021 4:59 PM ETPlanet 13 Holdings Inc. (PLNHF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Las Vegas-based cannabis dispensary Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF) saw its Q2 2021 revenue surged more than 205% compared to the prior-year period as the company says it was helped by a resurgence in tourism.
- Revenue in the period was $32.8M compared to $10.8 in the year-ago period.
- Gross profit before biological adjustment was $18.7M compared to $4.7M in Q2 2020.
- However, Planet 13's net loss widened to $4.4M from $4M driven by a nearly 115% increase in operating expenses to $12.5M compared to the prior-year period.
- General and administrative expenses nearly doubled to $10.9M, while sales and marketing expenses went from $246.3K to $1.5M.
- Planet 13 ended the quarter with $136.3M in cash.
- In July, Planet 13 opened a store in Orange County, Calif., and in August, a subsidiary won a license for a Chicago dispensary.