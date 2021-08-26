Prospect Capital offers to buy up to $60M of convertible notes
Aug. 26, 2021 4:55 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) starts a cash tender offer to buy up to $60M of its 4.95% senior convertible notes due 2022, or about 54% of the $111M notes outstanding.
- The tender offer is set to expire at midnight Sept. 24 (one minute after 11:59 PM on Sept. 23).
- The company will pay $1,025.00 plus accrued and unpaid interest for each $1,000 principal amount of notes.
- Earlier this month, Prospect Capital (PSEC) raised more than $300M through a preferred share issuance.