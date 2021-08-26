Whirlpool promotes Joseph Liotine to president and operations chief
Aug. 26, 2021 4:57 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announces the promotion of Joseph T. Liotine to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective Sept. 1, 2021.
- Liotine is currently Executive Vice President and President of Whirlpool's North America Region since his appointment in Nov. 2014. Prior to joining Whirlpool, Liotine held positions within Quaker Oats and PepsiCo.
- The company also announced that Winn Everhart will succeed Liotine as the company's Executive Vice President and President of the North America Region.
- Everhart joined Whirlpool in Oct. 2020 as Senior Vice President. Earlier, Everhart spent nearly two decades at the Coca-Cola Company, in the role of GM for its Philippines operations.
