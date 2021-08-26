Guess' raised to Buy at CFRA as retailer executes long-term strategy

Aug. 26, 2021 5:04 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: SA News Team
  • Guess' (GES -0.9%) rating at CFRA is raised to Buy from Hold after the company beat earnings expectations but revenue came in lower than expected.
  • Analyst Zachary Warring believes that Guess' is properly executing its long-term strategy "to improve operating margin, invest in e-commerce growth, and update its product mix to capture a larger age demographic."
  • The rating reflects headwinds related to rising COVID-19 cases in Asia and Europe and permanent store closures, along with inflationary pressures in the back half of the year.
  • The company's share price fell this morning before recovering throughout the day to finish slightly down.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Individual Trader believes that Guess' focus on e-commerce will drive future profits.
