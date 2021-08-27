Tesla files to sell electricity in Texas

Aug. 27, 2021 2:16 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor445 Comments

Plug-In Electric Cars Put On Display On Grounds Of U.S. Capitol
Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to sell electricity directly to customers in Texas, source MarketWatch.
  • As Texas Monthly reported Thursday, Tesla filed an application earlier this month with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell power on the retail market through a new subsidiary dubbed Tesla Energy Ventures.
  • Also, the company told the state’s grid operator that it wants to build two giant, 250-megawatt batteries, one at its factory under construction near Austin, and the other outside Houston.
  • Tesla could sell kilowatts that are either drawn from the grid or pulled from Tesla-made home batteries. Importantly, Tesla could also let individual Texans with solar panels earn money by sharing their excess power with the grid.
  • More details about the plan are not yet available, but if the filing is approved this November, it is believed that the new Tesla Energy Ventures could stand out in a crowd where 120 other companies are already hawking kilowatts.
  • A cold snap hit Texas in February this year that left many residents without power or water for days.
  • Earlier, Tesla aims to plug in gigantic battery to Texas grid
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.