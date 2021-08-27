Tesla files to sell electricity in Texas
Aug. 27, 2021
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to sell electricity directly to customers in Texas, source MarketWatch.
- As Texas Monthly reported Thursday, Tesla filed an application earlier this month with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell power on the retail market through a new subsidiary dubbed Tesla Energy Ventures.
- Also, the company told the state’s grid operator that it wants to build two giant, 250-megawatt batteries, one at its factory under construction near Austin, and the other outside Houston.
- Tesla could sell kilowatts that are either drawn from the grid or pulled from Tesla-made home batteries. Importantly, Tesla could also let individual Texans with solar panels earn money by sharing their excess power with the grid.
- More details about the plan are not yet available, but if the filing is approved this November, it is believed that the new Tesla Energy Ventures could stand out in a crowd where 120 other companies are already hawking kilowatts.
- A cold snap hit Texas in February this year that left many residents without power or water for days.
