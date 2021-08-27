MOGU shares surge after FQ1 results and approval of new $10M buyback program
Aug. 27, 2021 6:09 AM ETMOGU Inc. (MOGU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares gain 23.23% premarket, GMV from Live eCommerce business continues to grow, rising by 14.7% Y/Y, accounting for 90.8% of total GMV of $443.7M in Q2, which declined 8.2% Y/Y.
- Revenues grew 30.6% Y/Y, led by 64% growth in Marketing services revenues.
- The board of directors has authorized to repurchase up to $10M of shares, effective until August 26, 2022.
- The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.
- "The announcement of this new repurchase program reflects our continued confidence in our long-term business growth prospects,” commented Mr. Shark Chen Qi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOGU. “As we have successfully transformed the business to becoming a pure-play Live Video Broadcasting e-commerce company, we are now in a stronger capacity to effectively service both our brand partners and KOL’s moving forward. We have a positive outlook on the future of the business, and believe that our strategy and strong execution capabilities will continue to create long-term shareholder value.”