HIVE Blockchain to reach 1 Exahash in bitcoin mining today
Aug. 27, 2021 7:20 AM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HVBT) will achieve its earlier announced target of 1 Exahash per second (EX/s) of Bitcoin mining hashrate and it targets to achieve its goal of 3+ EX/s by FY22 end.
- "This achievement has been challenging because of the global shortages in chips and logistics delays in shipping equipment from Asia due to Covid 19," Executive Chairman Frank Holmes commented.
- In the past 24 hours, the company received deliveries of 1,845 Bitcoin miners with a total hashrate of 172 Petahash per second.
- The miners will be deployed between its two Canadian data centres; 945 miners will be located in Lachute, Quebec and 900 miners Grand Falls, New Brunswick.
- HIVE intends to continue to utilize cash flow to make opportunistic investments and upgrade its fleet of BTC and ETH mining equipment on a regular monthly basis.
- The strong hashrate from both Bitcoin and Ethereum lead to a daily income of $600K+ or an annual run rate of $220M, based on the current difficulty, global hash rates, and Bitcoin and Ethereum prices, with estimated annual expenses of $25M.
- Current inventory of coins invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum are valued at $116M while it holds 946 Bitcoin in cold wallet custody.
- The company expects to file annual financial statements on or before Sep.16.
- Shares trading 2.4% higher premarket