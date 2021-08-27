Southwest Airlines cuts some flights amid employee pushback

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) plans to reduce its flight schedule for the last four months of the year after warning earlier that COVID-19 concerns could cut into demand and after pushback from employees over understaffing.
  • The carrier says average daily flights will fall by 27 to 3,304 from September 7 through October 6 and an average of 162 flights a day will be cut between from October 7 to November 5 out of a daily average of about 3,420 flights. LUV also expects to make schedule adjustments for the non-holiday periods in November and December. On the operational side, Southwest is also recalling employees out on voluntary leave.
  • "We're confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience," reads a statement from Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly.
  • Shares of LUV are up 0.06% premarket to $50.30.
