XPeng attracts higher estimates from BofA ahead of model launches
Aug. 27, 2021 7:32 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) as it stays positive on volume sales growth driven by models. In particular, the firm points to the LFP battery version of the P7 and G3, the G3i, the P5 (to be delivered in October) and a high-end model in the longer run.
- BofA also calls the deliveries guidance from XPeng (XPEV) conservative as it forecasts volume sales growth of 13% for 2022 and 2023.
- The price objective on XPEV is lifted to $61 to represent more than 45% upside for shares. XPEV is up 1.08% in premarket trading to $41.06 a day after the automaker's Q2 earnings report.