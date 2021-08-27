Ubiquiti EPS beats by $0.52, beats on revenue
Aug. 27, 2021 7:34 AM ETUbiquiti Inc. (UI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.52; GAAP EPS of $2.46 beats by $0.53.
- Revenue of $477.9M (+51.5% Y/Y) beats by $75.35M.
- Press Release
- GAAP gross margin of 48.3% increased 0.1% versus the comparable prior-year period of 48.2% and increased 0.6% versus the prior quarter of 47.7%.
- In Q4, repurchased 234,052 shares of common stock at an average price of $286.75 per share.
- The Company’s board declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2021 and intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of at least $0.60 per share during each quarter of fiscal year 2022.