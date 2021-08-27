Ollie's upgraded at Wells Fargo with shares set to open sharply lower
Aug. 27, 2021 7:55 AM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The latest results for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) should give investors "considerable cause for concern," but the accompanying plunge in shares helps the risk/reward picture, Wells Fargo says.
- The stock is down 14% in premarket trading.
- "The stock looks set to open at an all-time valuation low and has been a significant underperformer since its 2020 summer peak," Wells Fargo Analyst Edward Kelly writes in a note this morning.
- But that is balancing out risk/reward and he is upgrading the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight. The price target stays the same at $70.
- The company missed on the top and bottom lines when it reported fiscal Q2 results after the bell yesterday. Comparable sales fell 28%.
- It's now "becoming more obvious that nothing has really changed in a name that had its cracks pre-COVID," Kelly says.
- Overall, Wall Street analysts are neutral on the stock, with still a significant amount of bulls.