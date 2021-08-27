Aphex BioCleanse Systems names Anthony Fedor interim CEO

CEO 3d rendering.jpg
naotake/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aphex BioCleanse Systems (OTCPK:SNST) announces the appointment of Anthony Fedor as the company's Interim Chief Executive Officer.
  • Fedor will continue to perform his role of Chairman of the Board while holding the title of Interim President and CEO.
  • Aphex said that it has launched a CEO search process to identify appropriate candidates for which it expects to complete in the coming months.
  • Fedor, who will take the helm in the meantime, is a respected manufacturing professional with more than 55 years of experience.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.