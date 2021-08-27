Aphex BioCleanse Systems names Anthony Fedor interim CEO
Aug. 27, 2021 8:08 AM ETSunset Capital Assets, Inc. (SNST)By: SA News Team
- Aphex BioCleanse Systems (OTCPK:SNST) announces the appointment of Anthony Fedor as the company's Interim Chief Executive Officer.
- Fedor will continue to perform his role of Chairman of the Board while holding the title of Interim President and CEO.
- Aphex said that it has launched a CEO search process to identify appropriate candidates for which it expects to complete in the coming months.
- Fedor, who will take the helm in the meantime, is a respected manufacturing professional with more than 55 years of experience.