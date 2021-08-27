Taoping rallies on MoU for establishing crypto mining JV in Kazakhstan
Aug. 27, 2021 8:14 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) rallies 8.4% higher premarket after it announced that wholly-owned subsidiary Taoping Digital Assets (Asia) and a Kazakhstan company Aral Petroleum Capital inked a MoU for forming a JV in Kazakhstan wherein TDA will own 51%.
- APC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Caspian Energy, is an oil and gas exploration and development company and holds an exclusive license which entitles it to explore and develop certain oil and gas properties known as the "North Block" and a production contract for the area known as "East Zhagabulak".
- The JV plans to nvest and build cryptocurrency mining sites with a total capacity of 100MW, the first stage construction of 30 MW is expected to complete within 3 to 6 months.
- Besides carrying out operation and maintenance of cryptocurrency mining machines in Kazakhstan, JV plans to rent out excess operating capacity to third parties for additional income.