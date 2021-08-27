UK's car retailer Cazoo completes business combination with SPAC Ajax I to list on NYSE

Aug. 27, 2021 8:20 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • U.K-based online car retailer Cazoo completed its business combination with SPAC Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX).
  • Cazoo Group will begin trading on the NYSE with its ordinary shares and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, CZOO and CZOO WS, respectively.
  • Under the agreement, the combined company Cazoo will receive proceeds of over $1B to build out its brand and infrastructure as it continues to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK and mainland Europe.
  • On Aug. 18, AJAX I shareholders approved the business combination with Cazoo.
  • Cazoo will continue to be led by Founder and CEO Alex Chesterman, along with the existing senior management team including CFO Stephen Morana.
  • Daniel Och, U.S. investor and founder of AJAX, and Anne Wojcicki, founder of 23andMe, will also join the Cazoo's board along with Duncan Tatton-Brown (Audit Chair), Moni Mannings (Remuneration Chair), Luciana Berger (ESG Chair), Lord Rothermere (Non-Exec) and David Hobbs (Non-Exec) of D1 Capital Partners.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.