UK's car retailer Cazoo completes business combination with SPAC Ajax I to list on NYSE
Aug. 27, 2021 8:20 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- U.K-based online car retailer Cazoo completed its business combination with SPAC Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX).
- Cazoo Group will begin trading on the NYSE with its ordinary shares and warrants trading under the new ticker symbols, CZOO and CZOO WS, respectively.
- Under the agreement, the combined company Cazoo will receive proceeds of over $1B to build out its brand and infrastructure as it continues to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK and mainland Europe.
- On Aug. 18, AJAX I shareholders approved the business combination with Cazoo.
- Cazoo will continue to be led by Founder and CEO Alex Chesterman, along with the existing senior management team including CFO Stephen Morana.
- Daniel Och, U.S. investor and founder of AJAX, and Anne Wojcicki, founder of 23andMe, will also join the Cazoo's board along with Duncan Tatton-Brown (Audit Chair), Moni Mannings (Remuneration Chair), Luciana Berger (ESG Chair), Lord Rothermere (Non-Exec) and David Hobbs (Non-Exec) of D1 Capital Partners.