Dave & Buster's Entertainment trades higher after Truist looks past COVID, inflation concerns
Aug. 27, 2021 8:50 AM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Truist Securities upgrades Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to a Buy rating after having the retail chain set at Hold.
- Analyst Jake Bartlett believes PLAY's sales recovery is intact, despite the spike in COVID cases. "We also view PLAY as relatively well positioned to manage cost pressures including labor, due to new operating efficiencies and previously announced hiring initiatives, and food inflation, due to its low costs as a percentage of total sales," updates Bartlett. PLAY is called a stronger competitor even as competitive intrusion still considered a long-term concern.
- Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) are up 3.28% premarket to $37.78. Truist assigns a price target on PLAY of $54 to rep 45% upside potential and stand above the average analyst PT of $52.33.