JOYY falls after company reportedly says it has not received a formal takeover offer
Aug. 27, 2021 9:12 AM ETJOYY Inc. (YY)JOYY, XIACYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) fell 3.1% in premarket trading after reports that the company didn't receive a formal take private offer.
- JOYY (YY) reportedly said it has not received any formal takeover offers, according to posts on Weibo (Google translated.)
- The denial comes after Reuters yesterday said the the company's top two holders are planning to take the company private in a deal that values the streaming company at about $8B.
- JOYY (YY) Chairman David Li and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACY) founder Lei Jun plan to offer $75-$100/share for the company, according to the Reuters report, which cited people familiar. The holders expect to finalize a deal by the end of the year.
- Last year, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) agreed to buy JOYY's China live streaming business for $3.6B.