Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 edge up ahead of big Powell Jackson Hole speech
Aug. 27, 2021 9:33 AM ET
- The stock market is holding steady with small gains after yesterday's selloff, but direction will be dictated by Fed chief Jay Powell, who speaks shortly after the start of trading.
- The bond market is waiting for the headlines, with the 10-year Treasury yield steady at 1.34%
- Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole remarks, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic says tapering should be done quickly once it begins.
- And the latest print of the Fed's favorite inflation gauge showed core PCE steady at a 3.6% annual rate in July.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.2%, Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.3% and S&P (SP500) +0.3% are slightly higher after yesterday's selloff.
- "The SPX pulled back from resistance at the 4,500-point milestone yesterday and snapped a five-day record-high winning streak," Craig. W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler writes. "Support from the prior August highs at 4,480 was violated, leaving the July highs at 4,422 and the 4,400-point milestone as the next key levels of downside support."
- "Momentum indicators are now mixed. MACD reversed back into a sell position yesterday, while RSI remains in bullish territory. Market breadth remains constructive as over 60% of SPX stocks remain above their 50-/200-day MAs."
