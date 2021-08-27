MiMedx Group files registration statement on Form S-3
Aug. 27, 2021
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the SEC that, once declared effective by the SEC, will allow the company to sell up to $350M of various types of securities over the next three years.
- The specifics of any future offering, along with the prices and terms of any such securities and the use of proceeds of a particular offering, will be determined at the time of any such offering.
- MIMEDX Chief Financial Officer Peter M. Carlson said, "MIMEDX has come a long way in restoring its financial stability, reporting integrity, and overall reputation as a Nasdaq-listed company throughout the past 12 months, and I am pleased that we have met the conditions for S-3 eligibility. While there are no specific plans to issue securities under the registration statement at this time, this filing is a matter of good corporate governance and will provide the company with flexibility to finance future growth initiatives by accessing the capital markets on a timely and cost-effective basis."
- MDXG -0.58% pre-market