Fed's Harker: Problems with economy about supply not demand
Aug. 27, 2021 9:24 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said Friday that the current challenges facing the economy largely come from the supply side rather than the demand side, suggesting that the Fed can begin to remove its stimulus.
- Speaking to CNBC, Harker acknowledged that it was "not possible" for the Fed to impact supply, supporting his belief that the central bank should begin tapering its asset-purchase program "sooner rather than later."
- Still, the Philly Fed president pointed to the Delta variant, and other COVID variants, as a "significant downside risk."
- "I'm still supportive of moving the taper along," he said.
- "Why? I don't think it's doing a whole lot right now," he added.
- Meanwhile, on the inflation front, Harker warned that rising prices "may not be so transitory."
- On interest rates, Harker advocated finishing the taper before raising interest rates.
- The Philly Fed president pointed to late 2022 or early 2023 as a likely timeframe for the Fed's next rate hike.
- However, he said the final determination would depend on incoming economic data.
- Harker followed a host of other Fed officials making commentary this week, as part of the lead-up to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve.
- Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic have all delivered remarks during the week.
- The Jackson Hole event is headlined by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is slated to give the key address at the conference.