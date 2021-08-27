Ulta Beauty lags after Wells Fargo says high price will lead to limited returns
Aug. 27, 2021 9:24 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: SA News Team
- Wells Fargo downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Equal weight after commenting that it is "difficult to envision upside" given the high stock price currently.
- The firm notes that Ulta has outperformed over the past few months and is currently trading at a level predicted by the bull case 6 months ago.
- "In short, while we still see the recovery playing out (with 2H upside looming and record margins likely continuing through 2021), we no longer view the risk/reward quite as favorable at these levels," says analyst Ike Boruchow.
- Wells Fargo places a price target of $425 on the stock. Potential upsides could result if Ulta can push margins past historical norms or returns to historical marks quicker than expected. Risks include the inability to weather the current macro environment and losing market share to emerging competitors.
- Shares are down 1.20% pre-market.
- Wells Fargo upgraded e-commerce company Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) to Overweight today due to its business momentum.