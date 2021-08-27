F45 Training Holdings trades higher post Q2 results

Aug. 27, 2021 9:40 AM ETFXLVBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) is pleased to report strong second quarter results, underscored by 554 net new franchises sold and 68 net new studio openings.
  • Franchise revenue increased 71% Y/Y to $20.6M primarily driven by the increase in the number of franchises sold.
  • Equipment revenue increased 16% Y/Y to $6.3M driven by increased sales and deliveries of World Packs.
  • Despite the ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and recent Delta variant spread, the Co. delivered strong same-store sales growth of 126% as global system-wide sales returned to pre-pandemic levels and U.S. segment generated historic system-wide sales of $41M in the quarter.
  • Net new studio openings totaled 68 compared to 33; Net new franchises sold totaled 554 compared to 100 Y/Y.
  • Gross profit margin improved 490 bps to 80.6%; Adj. EBITDA was $10.7M, compared to $10M Y/Y.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Co. has ~$18.2M of cash and equivalents and $255M in total debt, net of unamortized financing costs.
  • 2021 Guidance: Revenue between $132 -$137M vs. consensus of 132.17M; new net franchises sold of 800 to 850; new net franchise openings of 220 to 260 and Adj. EBITDA between $50-$52M.
  • Previously: F45 Training Holdings EPS misses by $1.07, beats on revenue (Aug. 26)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.