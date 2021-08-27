F45 Training Holdings trades higher post Q2 results
Aug. 27, 2021
- F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) is pleased to report strong second quarter results, underscored by 554 net new franchises sold and 68 net new studio openings.
- Franchise revenue increased 71% Y/Y to $20.6M primarily driven by the increase in the number of franchises sold.
- Equipment revenue increased 16% Y/Y to $6.3M driven by increased sales and deliveries of World Packs.
- Despite the ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and recent Delta variant spread, the Co. delivered strong same-store sales growth of 126% as global system-wide sales returned to pre-pandemic levels and U.S. segment generated historic system-wide sales of $41M in the quarter.
- Net new studio openings totaled 68 compared to 33; Net new franchises sold totaled 554 compared to 100 Y/Y.
- Gross profit margin improved 490 bps to 80.6%; Adj. EBITDA was $10.7M, compared to $10M Y/Y.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Co. has ~$18.2M of cash and equivalents and $255M in total debt, net of unamortized financing costs.
- 2021 Guidance: Revenue between $132 -$137M vs. consensus of 132.17M; new net franchises sold of 800 to 850; new net franchise openings of 220 to 260 and Adj. EBITDA between $50-$52M.
