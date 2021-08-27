Fed's Mester: Taper should begin this year, finish by middle of next year
Aug. 27, 2021 9:47 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Friday that she expects the central bank to begin tapering sometime this year, with the process completed by the middle of next year.
- In an interview with CNBC, Mester also contended that liquidity pumped into the system by the Fed's asset purchases has led to "frothy" conditions in the housing market.
- "I don't think there's a bubble necessarily, but I do think that the liquidity that our asset purchases are adding is not helping that situation," she said.
- On Fed policy, Mester said the central bank was "basically there" with its goal of "substantial further progress" in reaching full employment.
- She pointed to "very good progress on the employment side," noting only that the number of jobs still sat below levels seen in the pre-pandemic days of early 2020.
- As a result, Mester said the Fed should begin talking about tapering at its September meeting, with its main goal at this point to communicate the process the cut-back in asset purchases will take.
- "We just don't need the same kind of accommodation that we needed at the height of the crisis," she said of the decision to remove stimulus.
- Mester predicted that inflation pressures will ease as the post-COVID supply bottlenecks disappear but she said the timing of that is "up in the air."
- On interest rates, Mester said that once the taper was completed, Fed officials could review incoming data to determine when a rate hike might be necessary.
- Mester's remarks were part of a flood of Fed commentary this week, as the central bank spotlighted its high-profile Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
- Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic have all discussed their views of monetary policy this week.
- The Jackson Hole event is headlined by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is slated to give the key address at the conference.