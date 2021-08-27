Inpixon secures order for hundreds of RF sensors for U.S Federal Government
Aug. 27, 2021 9:46 AM ETInpixon (INPX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Inpixon (INPX) has received a purchase order for hundreds of high-end, next-generation, multi-tech radio frequency sensors for a US federal government customer.
- Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, stated, "We are pleased to receive this purchase order from a U.S. federal government customer and believe this is further evidence of the continued recognition of the value of our solutions. We expect additional, significant high-margin orders in the months and years ahead from security-sensitive governmental and private facilities to address their growing physical and cybersecurity threats."