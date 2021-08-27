Inpixon secures order for hundreds of RF sensors for U.S Federal Government

Aug. 27, 2021 9:46 AM ETInpixon (INPX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Inpixon (INPX) has received a purchase order for hundreds of high-end, next-generation, multi-tech radio frequency sensors for a US federal government customer.
  • Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, stated, "We are pleased to receive this purchase order from a U.S. federal government customer and believe this is further evidence of the continued recognition of the value of our solutions. We expect additional, significant high-margin orders in the months and years ahead from security-sensitive governmental and private facilities to address their growing physical and cybersecurity threats."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.