Food delivery stocks fall after NYC approves permanent commission caps

Panoramic Aerial view of Lower Manhattan. New York
Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

  • GrubHub owner Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB -6.0%) and DoorDash (DASH -2.4%) are down today after the New York City Council approved a bill to license third-party food delivery companies and permanently cap the commissions they can charge restaurants.
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio has 30 days to sign off on the regulations that limit delivery service restaurant charges at 15% and at 5% for advertising and non-delivery service charges.
  • New York City capped commissions during the pandemic after restaurants were hurt by fees of up to 30% for their primary source of revenue during closures. "We are not here to enable billion-dollar companies and their investors to get richer at the expense of restaurants,” said council member Francisco Moya.
  • Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expects commission caps to "become a major trend heading into 2022" and predicts it to result in a 10% headwind on growth for food delivery companies. San Francisco voted to keep a 15% cap in place in June.
  • The 3 major food delivery companies share NYC's market almost equally. DoorDash holds 36% of July sales, GrubHub 34%, and Uber Eats and Postmates (UBER +0.8%) a combined 30%.
  • The companies believe the price controls are unconstitutional and will fight the legislation. Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) mentioned fee caps 43 times during its earnings call this month and said it would have been profitable in the U.S. and Canada if not for a €110M negative effect from the rule.
