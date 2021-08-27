Gambling.com Group breaks to new high as growth story plays
Aug. 27, 2021 10:25 AM ETGambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Gambling.com Group (GAMB +13.5%) rallies again to stay one of the hottest stocks in the casino/iGaming/sports betting sector. The company's strong earnings report is giving investors and firms like Jefferies something to latch on to. Shares rose to a new high of $9.85 earlier in the session.
- Analyst David Katz: "As expected, there was little principle change in the story post the IPO, with Mgt noting that it is less precise on the timing and magnitude of acquisitions than it had been prior. We believe M&A growth remains a key aspect of the growth opportunity that warrants consideration. Broadly speaking, the quarter demonstrates the top line growth and profit potential within the context of the nascent global digital gaming market."
