IZEA reports record managed services bookings in FY21 YTD
Aug. 27, 2021 10:30 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA +2.1%) announced that it has surpassed $23.5M YTD in Managed Services Bookings making 2021 the best year in its history with 1/3rd still remaining.
- FY20 total managed services bookings stood at $17.3M.
- "We have added three new Fortune 500 customers in the month of August alone, and Managed Services bookings for the Q3 so far are already up 50% compared to 3Q20, with another month to go. SaaS customer count has broken its previous record thus far in the third quarter, led primarily by IZEAx Discovery and continued expansion of IZEAx Unity Suite among smaller brands and agencies," Founder and CEO Ted Murphy commented.