PetroChina downgraded by HSBC to Hold from Buy
Aug. 27, 2021 10:42 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PetroChina (PTR +2.7%) was downgraded by HSBC to Hold from Buy with a price target of HK$3.27, down from HK$3.38 noting that pandemic travel restrictions may restrain the company's momentum.
- The Beijing-based company had noted in its earnings release that in the second half domestic refined oil consumption will continue to pick up, but the overcapacity of refining will remain prominent. The company expects competition in the refined oil market to intensify, and the demand for natural gas will maintain rapid growth and market competition will be escalated.
- The company expects China’s economy will continue the recovery, though not stable and uneven and with OPEC+’s gradual recovery of production and the hindrance of the recovery of the world economy, the trend of international crude oil prices is expected to face greater volatility and uncertainty.
- The analyst believes the better earnings performance is already reflected in the shares.
- The analyst comments were echoed in the company's earnings' results, 1H revenues jumped +28.8% Y/Y to RMB1196.58B.
- Meanwhile, Wall Street Analysts Rating is Bullish on the stock.
- PetroChina Chairman DAI Houliang said the achieved good results were mainly benefited from the rapid recovery of China’s economy, the rebound of market demand, and the company's structural adjustment.