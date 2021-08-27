Affirm stock dips 2% after biggest customer Peloton posts profit miss

Futuristic display with a Buy Now Pay Later concept written on it.
Duncan_Andison/iStock via Getty Images

  • Affirm Holdings (AFRM -2.2%) stock falls after its biggest customer, Peloton Interactive posted a profit miss after the closing bell on Thursday.
  • In its latest quarterly results, ~20% of Affirm's total revenue was from Peloton in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, down from 28% in the year-ago quarter, the company said in its 10-Q.
  • Affirm plans to announce its Q4 earnings after the market close on Sept. 9, with a conference call set for 5:00 PM ET that day.
  • Q4 consensus estimate for Affirm's Q4 EPS stands at -$0.25, with revenue consensus at $224.3M vs. Q3 revenue of $230.7M.
  • In the past three months, there has been one upward analyst estimate revision for the company's quarterly EPS according to the chart below.
  • With Affirm's stock down more than 50% in six months, SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira sees the stock as more attractive
