Half of U.S. teens vaccinated against COVID-19
Aug. 27, 2021
- The White House today said that half of U.S. children aged between 12 and 17 years old have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.
- White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said that vaccinations in this age group is growing faster than any other demographic.
- Only the Pfizer (PFE -1.1%)/BioNTech (BNTX -1.6%) vaccine is approved for the adolescent demographic in the U.S.
- Moderna (MRNA -4.3%) is awaiting a decision from the FDA to use its vaccine in adolescents.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.0%) is also testing its vaccine in adolescents.