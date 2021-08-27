Half of U.S. teens vaccinated against COVID-19

Aug. 27, 2021 12:15 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), MRNA, PFE, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor273 Comments

Teenager boy being vaccinated - wearing face mask
FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.