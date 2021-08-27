Genentech withdraws U.S. accelerated approval for Tecentriq in breast cancer indication

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.1%) company Genentech has decided to voluntarily withdraw the U.S. accelerated approval for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy to treat certain people with breast cancer.
  • The decision follows consultation with the FDA based on the agency’s assessment of the current metastatic triple-negative breast cancer ((mTNBC)) treatment landscape and in accordance with the requirements of the accelerated approval program.
  • The decision does not affect other approved indications for Tecentriq in the U.S. and outside the U.S., including mTNBC.
  • The FDA had granted priority review to Tecentriq in a lung cancer indication, earlier this month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.