Genentech withdraws U.S. accelerated approval for Tecentriq in breast cancer indication
Aug. 27, 2021 12:30 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.1%) company Genentech has decided to voluntarily withdraw the U.S. accelerated approval for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy to treat certain people with breast cancer.
- The decision follows consultation with the FDA based on the agency’s assessment of the current metastatic triple-negative breast cancer ((mTNBC)) treatment landscape and in accordance with the requirements of the accelerated approval program.
- The decision does not affect other approved indications for Tecentriq in the U.S. and outside the U.S., including mTNBC.
- The FDA had granted priority review to Tecentriq in a lung cancer indication, earlier this month.