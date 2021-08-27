Blink rises after announcing new EV charger, the HQ 150
Aug. 27, 2021 1:26 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: SA News Team
- Blink Charging (BLNK +2.7%) shares are up as the company introduces its newest home EV charger, the HQ 150, on Amazon.
- The new $550 charger is an upgrade over Blink's previous HQ 100 model, offering 32 amp charging vs 30 amps and a longer cord.
- The product also comes with a $50 charging credit and is compatible with all electric vehicles, although some cars may need an additional adapter. The overall cost with the credit is $100 more than the HQ 100, but in line with the price of similar products.
- Blink has deployed 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries and receives ~75% of its revenue from product sales to public and private consumers and ~13% from customer use of company-owned charging stations.
- Earlier today, Blink announced a deal to deploy 27 EV charging stations across Traverse City, MI.