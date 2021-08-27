Blink rises after announcing new EV charger, the HQ 150

  • Blink Charging (BLNK +2.7%) shares are up as the company introduces its newest home EV charger, the HQ 150, on Amazon.
  • The new $550 charger is an upgrade over Blink's previous HQ 100 model, offering 32 amp charging vs 30 amps and a longer cord.
  • The product also comes with a $50 charging credit and is compatible with all electric vehicles, although some cars may need an additional adapter. The overall cost with the credit is $100 more than the HQ 100, but in line with the price of similar products.
  • Blink has deployed 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries and receives ~75% of its revenue from product sales to public and private consumers and ~13% from customer use of company-owned charging stations.
  • Earlier today, Blink announced a deal to deploy 27 EV charging stations across Traverse City, MI.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.