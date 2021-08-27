VMware stock slumps on slowing subscription sales
Aug. 27, 2021 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares are down 8% after the second-quarter earnings report yesterday topped estimates but showed a slowdown in subscription and software-as-a-service sales, a trend that's expected to continue.
- Revenue was up 9% compared to the same period last year to $3.14 billion with adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share. Analysts expected VMware to report $3.11 billion in sales and a $1.64 per share profit.
- Combined subscription and SaaS revenue was up 23% on the year to $776 million, slowing from the 29% year-over-year growth rate reported in the first quarter of this year.
- Several Wall Street analysts expressed concerns about the subscription and SaaS growth decline. “Many see VMware facing challenges from public cloud adoption by its customers, and with its quarterly mix more biased to on-premises solutions, the bear argument continues,” writes a Raymond James analyst, maintaining an Outperform rating and $175 price target.
- The subscription growth deceleration continues in the third-quarter guidance VMware provided during the earnings call. Combined sales of subscription, SaaS and licenses should come in around $1.47 billion. The former two categories represent 56% of that total, working out to about $823 million for a 22% year-over-year growth rate.
- For the year, the company reiterates its $12.8 billion guidance for total revenue. VMware raises its adjusted EPS estimate to $6.90 and operating margin to 29%, up from the prior guidance of $6.88 and 28.5%, respectively.
- Dell also reported earnings after the bell yesterday. The company expects to spin off its 81% stake in VMware during the fourth quarter.