ReneSola Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.75M (-20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SOL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.