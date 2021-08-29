Nordson Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $604.27M (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDSN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.