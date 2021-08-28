Trillium, Triple-S lead weekly healthcare gainers amid acquisitions; Cassava Sciences lags

Artystarty/iStock via Getty Images

  • The healthcare stocks in the S&P 500 snapped a winning streak of six consecutive weekly gains to finish ~1.2% lower, underperforming the ~1.5% rise in the broader index this week.
  • Among healthcare stocks with more than $300M market cap and over 100K average daily volume, Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) led weekly gainers with a ~184.4% rise thanks to the interest shown by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to acquire the clinical-stage oncology company for $2.3B.
  • Surging ~57.7%, Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) followed up to record the second-best performance after GuideWell Mutual Holding agreed to acquire the managed care player for a total equity value of $900M.
  • Late gains in the week propelled BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) ~42.6% higher, driven by an agreement between its Chinese subsidiary and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals to jointly develop and commercialize the company’s lead asset plinabulin in China.
  • Newly-IPO’d Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and the recent addition to Russell Microcap Index PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) climbed ~42.2% and ~41.4%, respectively, to round out the top five weekly performers in the healthcare sector.
  • Among worst performers, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) sank mid-week after a petition urging the FDA to pause the clinical studies for the company’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug simufilam circulated online.
  • Despite the attempts by the company to address allegations, the issue dragged on and hurt shares until Friday when the laboratory cited by Cassava (SAVA), Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX), ruled out its involvement in the controversy. Cassava Sciences (SAVA) plunged ~43.9% over the past week.
  • Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shed ~41.4% after its mid-stage study for izencitinib in ulcerative colitis failed to meet the primary endpoint prompting Wall Street analysts to slash the price targets for the company.
  • Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) that went public early this year following a merger with SPAC Sandbridge Acquisition, dropped ~36.9% after the SEC gave its nod to the latter’s warrant holders to exercise their options leading to potential issuance of as many as 18.1M shares.
  • Completing the top five worst performers in healthcare, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) lost ~12.1% and 11.2% over the week, respectively.
