Gulf refinery operators prep as Hurricane Ida bears down on Louisiana
- Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico today and tonight on a path toward Louisiana. The storm could arrive as a Category 4 hurricane as it continues to be fueled by warmer-than-normal water in the Gulf. The city of New Orleans is in the hurricane warning zone.
- Gulf of Mexico operators have shut-in 59% of oil production and 49% of gas production in preparation for Ida, according to Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
- Companies with disrupted operations include BP PLC (NYSE:BP), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).
- Crude oil rallied (CL1:COM) strongly this week with the hurricane bearing down on Gulf interests and a larger-than-anticipated gasoline draw attracting notice. Looking ahead, the OPEC meeting in the week ahead has some traders prepping for some more volatility.