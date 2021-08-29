Japan finds more doses of contaminated Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
- Days after suspending more than 1.6M doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) due to foreign matter found in certain vials, Japan has detected more contaminated vaccine lots of the manufacturer, Reuters reports.
- The contaminants were found in shots delivered to a large-scale vaccination center in Okinawa prefecture, leading to a halt in inoculations there, Japan’s public broadcaster, the NHK reported on Sunday. The contaminated doses were different from the lots already suspended in Japan.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK), the distributor of Moderna vaccines in Japan, is expected to investigate the possibility of contamination during the production and hold discussions with Japan’s ministry of health, NHK said.
- Last Wednesday, Japan suspended ~1.6M doses of the vaccine more than a week after Takeda (TAK) received reports of potential metallic contaminants found in certain vials.
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already started an investigation on the incident, and Spanish pharma company, Rovi, responsible for bottling the Moderna (MRNA) vaccines to markets outside the U.S., attributed the issue to a manufacturing glitch on a production line.
- The regulator has allowed the production to continue while investigations are ongoing.
- Meanwhile, on Saturday, Japan’s health ministry reported that two people died after receiving vaccine doses from the three suspended lots. The causes of deaths are currently under investigation.
- In July, Moderna (MRNA) flagged production constraints faced by its overseas manufacturing partners.