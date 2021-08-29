Talos tops this week's energy, nat resource winners, Spire biggest loser

Aug. 29, 2021 5:49 AM ETCL1:COM, XLE, TALO, ROCC, PBF, CPE, SR, SWXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Crude oil (CL1:COM) snapped 7-day losing streak at the start of the week, ending the first day up 5.6% to $65.64. The crude oil jump was largely fueled by a return of risk-on investor sentiment that has weakened the dollar despite demand concerns prompted by rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant.
  • Crude Oil ended the week with a 10.27% gain to $68.72. Brent futures also rebounded from their 7-day losing streak, ending week 11.4% higher to $72.75.
  • Energy sector gain of 7.3% this week offsets last week fall. Energy tops sector gainer list with 7.3%, outpacing S&P 500 gain of 1.5% by a huge margin. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) rose 4.91%, while SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF rose 1.13%.
  • The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported crude inventories fell by 3M barrels in the last week to 432.6M barrels, a bit ahead of the same time in 2019 before the pandemic, and refiners rose production to 92.4% of operable capacity, the highest since June. The EIA also reported a larger than expected 2.2M-barrel decline in gasoline inventories.
  • The market attention is now focused on the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for early September.
  • The week's biggest gainers in energy and natural resources (+$300M): Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) +38%. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) +31.9%. PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) +30%. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +26.9%.
  • Losers were few and far between in energy and natural resources this week: Spire (NYSE:SR) -4.3%. Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) -4%.
  • Previously (Aug. 29): Gulf of Mexico oil output, refining nearly nil as monster hurricane approaches.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.