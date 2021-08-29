Talos tops this week's energy, nat resource winners, Spire biggest loser
Aug. 29, 2021 5:49 AM ETCL1:COM, XLE, TALO, ROCC, PBF, CPE, SR, SWXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Crude oil (CL1:COM) snapped 7-day losing streak at the start of the week, ending the first day up 5.6% to $65.64. The crude oil jump was largely fueled by a return of risk-on investor sentiment that has weakened the dollar despite demand concerns prompted by rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant.
- Crude Oil ended the week with a 10.27% gain to $68.72. Brent futures also rebounded from their 7-day losing streak, ending week 11.4% higher to $72.75.
- Energy sector gain of 7.3% this week offsets last week fall. Energy tops sector gainer list with 7.3%, outpacing S&P 500 gain of 1.5% by a huge margin. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) rose 4.91%, while SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF rose 1.13%.
- The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported crude inventories fell by 3M barrels in the last week to 432.6M barrels, a bit ahead of the same time in 2019 before the pandemic, and refiners rose production to 92.4% of operable capacity, the highest since June. The EIA also reported a larger than expected 2.2M-barrel decline in gasoline inventories.
- The market attention is now focused on the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for early September.
- The week's biggest gainers in energy and natural resources (+$300M): Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) +38%. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) +31.9%. PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) +30%. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +26.9%.
- Losers were few and far between in energy and natural resources this week: Spire (NYSE:SR) -4.3%. Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) -4%.
